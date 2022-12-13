Modric shares World Cup stage with Lionel Messi in loss

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Luka Modric pulled his shirt up over his face as he trudged over to the sideline. Croatia’s red-and-white-clad fans recognized the sorrowful significance of the moment and rose up to applaud the diminutive midfielder who is probably their nation’s greatest ever player. Argentina’s boisterous supporters soon followed suit at Lusail Stadium to honor an opponent who is likely appearing at his last World Cup. The midfielder was taken off the field in the 81st minute with his team trailing by three goals to effectively mark the end of Modric’s World Cup era. Croatia ended up losing to Argentina 3-0 in the semifinals.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.