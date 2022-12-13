Lightning score 3 goals 3:23 apart in 2nd, beat Kraken 6-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Corey Perry, Brayden Point and Ross Colton scored 3:23 apart in the second period, Nikita Kucherov had three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Seattle Kraken 6-2. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves, and Ian Cole, Erik Cernak and Steven Stamkos had the other Lightning goals. Tampa Bay has won all three games against the second-year Kraken, outscoring them 13-3. Kucherov has 401 assists in 590 games, the fastest player in team history to reach 400 assists. Stamkos extended his point streak to 14 games. Jared McCann and Ryan Donato scored for the Kraken, who dropped to 9-3-1 on the road.

