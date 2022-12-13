Jets QB White says ribs ‘good,’ waiting on docs’ clearance
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Pro Football Writer
EAST HANOVER, N.J. (AP) — A few sore ribs didn’t get in the way of Mike White doing some serious shopping. The New York Jets quarterback joined several of his teammates Tuesday night in hosting 25 students from Brooklyn Community Services’ Jets Academy in a shopping spree at Dick’s Sporting Goods. White said his ribs are feeling good and he’s waiting to see if doctors clear him to practice Wednesday. White was twice forced out of the Jets’ 20-12 loss at Buffalo on Sunday after taking big hits and was sent to the hospital after the game to ensure there weren’t any serious medical concerns.