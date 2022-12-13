Hyman’s hat trick leads Oilers over Predators 6-3
By JIM DIAMOND
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zach Hyman had a hat trick, Leon Draisaitl scored twice and added three assists and Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Jack Campbell made 29 saves for Edmonton, winners of three of four. Tyson Barrie had a pair of assists. Cody Glass, Ryan Johansen and Dante Fabbro scored and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves for Nashville, losers of four straight. Roman Josi had two assists.