Free agent lefty Yarbrough signs 1-year contract with Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Free agent left-hander Ryan Yarbrough has signed a one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals after spending the past five seasons with Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old Yarbrough was 3-8 with a 4.50 ERA in 20 games last season, making nine starts. He twice was on the injured list with groin tightness and a strained oblique. Yarbrough was 40-31 with a 4.33 ERA in 127 games, including 59 starts, for the Rays. He was 16-6 as a rookie in 2018. He was 2-0 with a 3.06 ERA in eight postseason games. Yarbrough played college ball at Old Dominion, where new Royals manager Matt Quatraro and Kansas City infielder Vinnie Pasquantino also went to school.