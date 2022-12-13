Ferrari relying on experience with Vasseur as team principal

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari is counting on experience by hiring Frédéric Vasseur as team principal to chase its first Formula One drivers’ title in 15 years. Vasseur was most recently team principal at Alfa Romeo and has had an extensive career in F1 and auto racing. He was behind Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton’s GP2 titles in 2005 and 2006. Vasseur replaces Mattia Binotto, who was let go following a season of botched strategy calls that cost Charles Leclerc any chance to contend for the championship. Vasseur’s hiring set off a chain reaction with Andreas Seidl leaving McLaren to take over as Sauber’s new team principal. McLaren, in turn, promoted its executive racing director Andrea Stella to replace Seidl.

