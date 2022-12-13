Beasley, Jazz cool off Williamson, Pelicans 121-100

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Malik Beasley made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and the Utah Jazz cooled off Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans 121-100. Williamson scored 26 points in 26 minutes and Jonas Valanciunas scored 15, but the Pelicans saw their seven-game winning streak snapped. Only one of those wins came on the road, where New Orleans is 6-6. Lauri Markkanen and Nickeil Alexander-Walker each scored 19 points for Utah, and Jarred Vanderbilt had season bests of 18 points and 14 rebounds.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.