SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 26 points and No. 15 Gonzaga beat Northern Illinois 88-67, extending the nation’s longest home win streak to 71 games. Ben Gregg had 18 points for the Zags, and fellow reserve Malachi Smith finished with 14. Gonzaga’s 71-game streak matches the longest by any team since 1985. Keshawn Williams scored 25 points for Northern Illinois, and Anthony Crump had 20.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.