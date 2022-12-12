Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has suspended men’s basketball coach Chris Beard after he was charged with felony family violence. Beard was arrested by Austin police before dawn Monday on a charge of assault on a family or household member. A woman told police Beard had strangled and bit her. The felony charge carries a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison. The 49-year-old coach is in his second season of a seven-year contract that pays him more than $5 million per year. His attorney says Beard is innocent of the allegation. Beard was released on $10,000 bond.

