Syracuse wins 1st men’s soccer title, beats Indiana on PKs

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Russell Shealy made two saves in an eight-round shootout and Amferny Sinclair scored the winner as No. 3 Syracuse beat 13th-seeded Indiana 7-6 on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw Monday night for its first NCAA men’s soccer title. It was the longest penalty shootout in the history of the College Cup. Indiana tied it at 2-all in the 80th minute before the title game went to overtime for the sixth time in nine years. After two scoreless 10-minute overtime sessions, each goalkeeper had a diving save in the second round before the next 10 players scored. Syracuse was playing in its first men’s soccer title match after setting a program record in the semifinals with its 18th win.

