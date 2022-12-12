Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year; Pegula’s coach Witt honored

Iga Swiatek has won the WTA Player of the Year award for the first time. She was honored Monday after rising to No. 1 in the rankings in April and remaining there for the rest of the season thanks in part to two Grand Slam titles. Swiatek is a 21-year-old from Poland who was the WTA Newcomer of the Year in 2020. The WTA Coach of the Year award went to David Witt. He works with Jessica Pegula, a 28-year-old American who rose to a career-best No. 3 in the rankings during 2022 and was a quarterfinalist at three Grand Slam tournaments.

