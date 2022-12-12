Rangers win 4-3 in OT to end Devils’ 11-game road win streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Filip Chytil scored 2:15 into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied to beat New Jersey 4-3, snapping the Devils’ 11-game road win streak. Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, Kaapo Kakko and Chris Kreider also scored, and K’Andre Miller had two assists for the Rangers, who came back from two two-goal deficits to get their fourth straight win. Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots. Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer and Jack Hughes scored for the Devils, who had not lost on the road since dropping the season opener at Philadelphia. Vitek Vanecek had 19 saves. In the extra period, Chytil won it with his sixth of the season.

