Mbeng scores 20 in Yale’s 77-64 win over Fairfield
By The Associated Press
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Led by Bez Mbeng’s 20 points, the Yale Bulldogs defeated the Fairfield Stags 77-64. The Bulldogs are now 9-3 with the win and the Stags fell to 4-7.
