Hurts, Eagles continue to roll at 12-1 as best in NFL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have joined the 2004 team that went to the Super Bowl as the only ones in franchise history with 12-1 starts. The Eagles have the best record in the NFL. They potentially could lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC by the end of the month. The Eagles have won consecutive games by at least 25 points. They’ve scored at least 35 points in three straight games. Only three times have they allowed 30 points.

