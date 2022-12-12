Flames Tanev leaves game after taking shot to head

MONTREAL, Quebec (AP) — Flames defenseman Chris Tanev was helped off the ice after taking a slap shot to the head in the second period of Calgary’s 2-1 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. During a 5-on-3 penalty kill, Tanev attempted to block a slap shot from Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki. The shot hit Tanev in the side of his head. He fell on the ice as the Bell Centre crowd fell silent. Although Montreal still possessed the puck, Canadiens right-winger Joel Armia asked the referees to whistle the play dead so Tanev could get medical assistance.

