Doncic scores 38, Dinwiddie 20 as Mavs beat Thunder 121-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 38 points and 11 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence, and Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-114. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 20 for the Mavericks, who ended a two-game skid. Doncic sat out a 29-point loss at Chicago on Saturday night with a strained right quadriceps. The Mavericks were completing a back-to-back, having played at home Friday in a 9 p.m. start. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career high with 42 points for the Thunder, who lost their third straight in the finale of a five-game road trip.

