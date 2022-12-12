Coastal Carolina QB McCall enters NCAA transfer portal

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Three-time Sun Belt Conference player of the year Grayson McCall will leave Coastal Carolina and enter the NCAA transfer portal. The record-setter McCall announced his decision on social media Monday. He said he’ll play in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27 when the Chanticleers face East Carolina “to finish what I started.” McCall set an NCAA mark in passing efficiency in 2021. He’s passed for 8,019 yards, 78 touchdowns and eight interceptions over his four seasons, the past three as the Chants starter. McCall’s head coach Jamey Chadwell left to take the Liberty job earlier this month.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.