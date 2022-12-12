Carr lifts Texas over Rice after coach Chris Beard suspended

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — No. 7 Texas played without Chris Beard after the coach was suspended for a felony domestic violence arrest, and Marcus Carr scored 28 points to lead the Longhorns to an 87-81 overtime win against Rice. Beard was arrested after a woman alleged he choked and bit her. Texas announced about 90 minutes before tipoff he was suspended without pay and that assistant coach Rodney Terry would lead the team. Quincy Olivari scored 28 points for Rice, which missed the potential game winner in the final seconds of regulation.

