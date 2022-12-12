Brown scores 37, Louisiana beats Louisiana College 98-63

LAFAYETTE, La. — Jordan Brown’s 37 points led Louisiana over Louisiana College 98-63. Brown had six rebounds and three blocks for the Ragin’ Cajuns (9-1). Kentrell Garnett scored 12 points while finishing 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and added six rebounds. Themus Fulks shot 3 of 3 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 assists. Bailey Hardy led the Wildcats with 14 points, four assists and two steals.

