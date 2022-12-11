Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 for their third straight win. The Magic didn’t win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando’s last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. Mo Bamba and Cole Anthony came off the bench with major contributions for the Magic. Bamba had 18 points and nine rebounds while Anthony, playing 29 minutes while starting point guard Markelle Fultz sat in foul trouble, finished with 14 points and six assists. Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 24 points. Fred Van Vleet added 20 and Pascal Siakam 19.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.