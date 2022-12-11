UC Riverside wins 76-74 against Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Zyon Pullin buried a game-winning jumper with three seconds remaining and finished with 26 points to spark UC Riverside to a 76-74 victory over Idaho on Sunday night.

Pullin added five rebounds for the Highlanders (6-3). Lachlan Olbrich was 6 of 8 shooting and 6 of 10 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Kyle Owens shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Divant’e Moffitt led the Vandals (4-6) with 31 points. Rashad Smith added 13 points. Nigel Burris had 12 points and seven rebounds.

