FARGO, N.D. — Boden Skunberg scored 19 points as North Dakota State beat Waldorf 99-54. Skunberg shot 7 for 11 from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Bison (3-9). Lance Waddles scored 14 points. Sam Hastreiter hit three 3-pointers and scored 13. The Warriors were led by Khyle Washington with 10 points and six rebounds.

