Rogers scores 34, No. 17 Oregon women beat Oregon St. 75-67

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Endyia Rogers scored 14 of her career-high 34 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 17 Oregon rally and beat in-state rival Oregon State 75-67. Rogers made 10 of 18 from the field, hit 6 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and no turnovers. Te-Hina Paopao added 12 points and Grace VanSlooten scored 10 for Oregon (7-1). The Duck have won three in a row following a 75-69 loss to No. 8 North Carolina at the Phil Knight Invitational last month. Jelena Mitrovic had 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Oregon State (6-3). Oregon State made just 1 of 14 form the field after over the final 4 minutes.

