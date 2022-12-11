No. 21 Arkansas women outlast Arkansas State 77-63

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Samara Spencer scored 19 points, leading five players in double figures, and No. 21 Arkansas overcame poor shooting to defeat Arkansas State 77-63. Erynn Barnum added 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting and Jersey Wolfenbarger had 15 for the Razorbacks, Izzy Higginbottom scored 19 points for the Red Wolves. Arkansas State was within 24-23 when Mailyn Wilkerson closed the first quarter with a 3-pointer. Four different players scored, the last Wolfenbarger with a 3-pointer, for a 9-0 run to help the Razorbacks going into halftime up 43-35. An 8-0 run to start the second half had Arkansas up 16 put the Red Wolves kept pecking away and a Higginbottom layup had them back within nine at the end.

