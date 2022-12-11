Jones, Ighodaro lead Marquette over Notre Dame 79-64

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kam Jones scored 25 points, Oso Ighodaro added a double-double and Marquette breezed to a 79-64 victory over Notre Dame. Jones sank half of his 20 shots with four 3-pointers for the Golden Eagles (8-3). Ighodaro added 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. Olivier Maxence Prosper had 14 points and Tyler Kolek scored 11 with six assists. Nate Laszewski paced the Fighting Irish (7-3) with 20 points and seven rebounds. JJ Starling scored 12. Ighodaro had 10 points and 10 rebounds to guide Marquette to a 34-29 lead at halftime.

