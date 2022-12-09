Russia may join sports events in Asia ahead of 2024 Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee will examine a proposal for athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus to resume competing in international sports events in Asia. IOC president Thomas Bach is said to have welcomed a “creative” plan for Russia to join the Olympic Council of Asia’s competitions. Russia has been excluded from many sports events for over nine months since the IOC recommended it be excluded following the invasion of Ukraine. The move comes ahead of a packed calendar of qualifying events for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

