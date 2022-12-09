Morocco coach skeptical World Cup can open door to Europe
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco coach Walid Regragui has guided his team to the World Cup quarterfinals. It’s the first time an Arab nation has advanced that far in the tournament. One might think that would be enough to get him linked to a top European job. Regragui isn’t so sure. He sounded skeptical Friday when asked if he is helping change perceptions about coaches from the region. The coach said that “maybe it’s a cultural question. Maybe it’s a mentality.” Regragui is part of a progressive wave at this World Cup with all five African teams led by coaches from their home country.