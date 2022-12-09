Browns top WR Cooper questionable vs Bengals with hip injury

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could be without his top receiver Sunday in Cincinnati after Amari Cooper sustained a hip injury in practice. Cooper, who leads Cleveland with 61 catches for 832 yards and seven touchdowns, didn’t practice Friday and is listed as questionable against the Bengals (8-4), who have lost five straight to the Browns. Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t provide any details on Cooper’s injury, only saying it happened near the end of Thursday’s workout. Watson had a rusty debut last week in Houston after returning from an 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct.

