LONDON (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen will have a home race until at least 2025 after the Dutch Grand Prix agreed to a two-year contract extension. The race at the Zandvoort seaside circuit has proved popular since returning to the schedule in 2021 after a gap of 26 years. Both editions of the race since it was reinstated have been won by home favorite Verstappen. The 2023 race is scheduled for Aug. 27.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.