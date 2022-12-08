Spain’s ‘tiki-taka’ under attack again after World Cup loss

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — New questions about the effectiveness of the “tiki-taka” ball-possession style have surfaced after another early exit by Spain at the World Cup. The “tiki-taka” allowed Spain to keep the ball during most of the round-of-16 match against Morocco but not to get the goals it needed to keep its World Cup campaign alive. It lost 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw in regulation and extra time. It didn’t take long for some to start criticizing the team and the style.

