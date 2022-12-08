Seguin nets OT winner for Stars in 4-3 victory over Senators

DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored with 29 seconds left in overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season. It was their first OT win. Seguin went to his knees and pumped both fists in the air after scoring his fifth goal of the season and first in 10 games. Nils Lundqvist scored the tying goal with 5:06 left in regulation. Miro Heiskanen scored twice in less than two minutes to give Dallas a 2-0 lead in the first period.

