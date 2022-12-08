Point scores 2 goals, Lightning beat Predators 5-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point had two goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning scored three times in the third period to beat the Nashville Predators 5-2. Point made it 3-2 with his second goal of the night, converting a 2-on-1 just 2:14 into the third. Nick Paul scored at 7:10 and Brandon Hagel added a short-handed goal with 4:20 left to put Tampa Bay up 5-2. The Lightning were the last NHL team to get a short-handed goal this season. Brian Elliott made 34 saves and Corey Perry also scored for the Lightning. Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos extended his point streak to 12 gameswith two assists. Nashville, which is 7-2-1 over the last 10 games, got goals from Mark Jankowski and Alexandre Carrier. Juuse Saros stopped 27 shots.

