Cotie McMahon scores 20, No. 3 Ohio State tops New Hampshire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon tied a career high with 20 points and No. 3 Ohio State allowed only seven points in the second half as the Buckeyes beat New Hampshire 92-36 on Thursday afternoon. Ahead 39-29 at intermission, the Buckeyes (9-0) outscored the Wildcats 53-7 in the second half and 30-4 in the third quarter. They shot 51% from the field and 40% from the 3-point arc. McMahon scored 12 points in the second half and tied her career best with five steals. Taylor Mikesell added 19 points and made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Brooke Kane led New Hampshire (4-7) with 13 points.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.