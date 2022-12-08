Man United owners not taking semi-annual dividend

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United’s owners have not taken their semi-annual dividend for fiscal year 2023 according to the Premier League club’s quarterly financial reports. The decision preceded the Glazer family’s recent announcement that it would consider putting the club up for sale. Dividends amounting to $44 million were paid to the Glazers and other shareholders in the prior financial year. United’s first-quarter fiscal 2023 results stated that the board of directors on Nov. 15 “did not approve the payment of the semi-annual dividend for fiscal 2023.” A week later United said the Glazer family was exploring outside funding to enhance growth — a move that could pave the way to a potential buyout.

