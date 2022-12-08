Lady Vols center Tamari Key out for season with blood clots

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee senior center Tamari Key will miss the rest of this season because of blood clots in her lungs. Coach Kellie Harper said Thursday that doctors found the issue during testing. Key missed the first game of her career in a win Tuesday night over Chattanooga. She is expected to make a full recovery after treatment from University of Tennessee doctors. Harper said her sole concern is Key getting the medical care she needs to heal and return to full strength. The Lady Vols opened the season ranked fifth but currently are 5-5. The 6-foot-6 Key set the school record for blocked shots last season.

