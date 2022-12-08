IndyCar to showcase series with docudrama on The CW Network

IndyCar has landed its own “Drive to Survive” type docudrama that will showcase the buildup to next year’s Indianapolis 500. The six-part “100 Days to Indy” will air on The CW Network next spring and chronicle the 100-day window ahead of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on May 28 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Filming will begin with the IndyCar season opener through the checkered flag at the Indy 500. Each episode will debut on the CW with a fast re-air on VICE TV.

