Brian Brohm to serve as Purdue’s interim coach for bowl game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue offensive coordinator Brian Brohm will serve as the Boilermakers interim coach for their Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU. Athletic director Mike Bobinski made the announcement shortly after Brohm’s older brother, Jeff, left Purdue to become the new head coach at Louisville. Co-defensive coordinator Mark Hagen will call the defensive signals on Jan. 2. Bobinski says he’s already begun searching for Jeff Brohm’s replacement. He says he’d like to keep Brian Brohm and Hagen on staff. He wouldn’t say whether either will be interviewed for the top job.

