Army ponders how long it can remain independent in football

Army football continues to wrestle with the decision to keep its football team as an independent program. The Black Knights remain without a conference affiliation headed into Saturday’s annual game against Navy. Army’s other sports programs play in the Patriot League. Air Force hasn’t been an independent since 1979 and play in the Mountain West. Navy joined the American Athletic Conference in 2015 and had mixed success. Army plays what’s considered a national schedule. The Black Knights played teams this season as varied this season as FCS school Villanova to nationally-ranked Wake Forest.

