Vinícius Júnior thanks Ancelotti for success at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil forward Vinícius Júnior has praised Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti for his success at the World Cup. Vinícius Júnior arrived in Qatar without knowing if he was going to get a chance to start for Brazil. But no one questions his spot in the lineup or his importance for the team heading into Friday’s quarterfinal match against Croatia. He says Ancelotti was one of the people who gave him guidance. Vinícius Júnior says “he gave me a lot of advice to help me become a starter with Brazil.” He says he also has learned a lot from Croatia midfielder and Madrid teammate Luka Modric.

