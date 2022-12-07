US, Belgium named among hosts for 6 F1 sprint races in 2023

LONDON (AP) — The United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and the famed Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium will host their first sprint races on the Formula One calendar for next season. F1 had already committed to doubling the number of sprints from three to six and has now confirmed the hosts. The sprint races take place on Saturdays before the main Grand Prix a day later and award fewer points. The remaining sprints take place in Azerbaijan, Austria, Qatar and Brazil next year.

