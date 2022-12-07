SOUTH EASTON, Mass. — Led by Mervin James’ 23 points, the Rider Broncs defeated the Stonehill Skyhawks 78-67 on Wednesday night. The Broncs are now 4-4 with the win and the Skyhawks fell to 4-7.

