Ravens’ defense capable of carrying them with Jackson hurt

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson missed practice for the Baltimore Ravens. That was no surprise Wednesday following his knee injury in last week’s win over Denver. It looks more and more like the Ravens will have to rely on backup quarterback Tyler Huntley for at least their game at Pittsburgh on Sunday. However, Baltimore has held two of its last three opponents without a touchdown. The Ravens rank 13th in the NFL in total defense, but the advanced stats tell a more promising story. They’re ninth on that side of the ball in Football Outsiders’ DVOA stat. Jackson’s injury may now put even more pressure on that Baltimore defense.

