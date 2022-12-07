Purdue Fort Wayne takes down Southeast Missouri State 89-68

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Jarred Godfrey scored 19 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Southeast Missouri State 89-68. Godfrey had eight rebounds and five assists. Bobby Planutis scored 14 points, and Quinton Morton-Robertson had 13 for the Mastodons. The Redhawks were led in scoring by Phillip Russell, who finished with 25 points, six assists and two steals. Israel Barnes added 23 points for Southeast Missouri State. Kobe Clark also put up seven points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.