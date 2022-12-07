Phillies select active duty Navy aviator in MLB Rule 5 draft

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have picked U.S. Navy aviator Noah Song in the Rule 5 draft, hoping the former top pitching prospect can still be effective once he completes his military service. There is no definitive date on when the 25-year-old Song might be able to join the Phillies. Song was picked from the Boston system on Wednesday in the draft for unprotected minor league players. Philadelphia put him on the military list while he continues his active duty. The right-hander impressed in his only pro season, making seven starts in Class A for the Red Sox in 2019, with a 1.06 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 innings. Song began flight school in the summer of 2020 and finished that phase last April. He started additional aviation training in May.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.