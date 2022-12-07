Paul nears return for Suns, could play Wednesday vs. Celtics

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul is nearing his return after missing a month with a sore right heel.

The 12-time All-Star could return as early as Wednesday night against the NBA-leading Boston Celtics. The 37-year-old was listed as questionable for the game but did some work during the team’s morning shootaround.

The Suns have a 9-5 record in Paul’s absence. He’s played in 10 games this season, averaging 9.4 assists and a career-low 9.5 points.

Cameron Payne has played well in Paul’s absence, averaging a career-high 13 points and 5.8 assists.

Also on Wednesday, the Celtics said veteran forward Al Horford was out after he entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

The Celtics have a 20-5 record, which tops the NBA. The Suns are 16-8, which is the best record in the Western Conference.

