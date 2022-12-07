Paolo’s Diary: Magic rookie says he’s doing much learning
By PAOLO BANCHERO
For The Associated Press
Paolo Banchero says his rookie year has included a lot of learning to this point. The No. 1 draft pick by the Orlando Magic is providing a diary of Year 1 to The Associated Press. He says he’s really enjoying the camaraderie that the Magic have already built. The next challenge for the team in his mind is taking that togetherness and seeing how it can become more victories. The Magic are an NBA-worst 5-20 through their first 25 games this season.