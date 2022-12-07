No. 7 Virginia Tech posts 9th straight win, beats BC 73-58

BOSTON (AP) — Reigning ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley had 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 7 Virginia Tech to a 73-58 victory over Boston College. It was the Hokies’ ninth straight win. Cayla King scored 16 for Virginia Tech. Taylor Soule added nine points and five rebounds. Soule, a BC transfer, scored more than 1,500 points and grabbed almost 700 rebounds in four seasons at BC, earning All-ACC honors three times. Andrea Daley scored 15 points and Maria Gakdeng scored 14 for BC.

