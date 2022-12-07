Hansi Flick staying as Germany coach despite World Cup flop
By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer
BERLIN (AP) — The German soccer federation is maintaining its trust in Hansi Flick as national team coach despite the team’s disappointing World Cup performance. Federation president Bernd Neuendorf says the body has “full confidence” in Flick to lead the team through the 2024 European Championship. Germany is scheduled to host the tournament. Separately German soccer league chief executive Donata Hopfen will leave her position at the end of the month after reaching a mutual agreement to cut short her three-year contract because of what the league said was “differing ideas about the further strategic direction of the company.”