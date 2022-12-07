England defender Walker aims to contain Mbappe at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe is living up to his reputation at the World Cup as the man best-placed to succeed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer’s biggest star. Spare a thought then for Kyle Walker. The Manchester City right back is set to mark the France striker when England faces the defending champions in the quarterfinals. Walker says “I do understand what I need to do and that’s obviously to stop him.” Walker describes Mbappe as “probably” the best player in the world and accepts there is particular focus on how he handles the situation at Al Bayt Stadium.

