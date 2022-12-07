Browns sign linebacker Ragland to fill gaping hole

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns found a linebacker to plug the gaping hole in the middle of their defense. Cleveland signed veteran Reggie Ragland from Las Vegas’ practice squad, a move necessitated by losing Sione Takitaki for the season with a knee injury sustained in Sunday’s win over Houston. Takitaki was placed on injured reserve. He’s the third starting middle linebacker to sustain a season-ending injury, following Anthony Walker Jr. and Jacob Phillips. The 6-foot-2, 252-pound Ragland gives the Browns needed interior size and experience. A second-round pick out of Alabama by Buffalo in 2016, Ragland has made 47 starts and played in 75 NFL games.

